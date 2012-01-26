Master your graphics tablet with a free tutorial DVD

The DVD - the third volume of its Meet The Masters series - enables Wacom customers to learn new digital content creation skills by following the expert tutorial videos on each disc.

Meet The Masters Vol. 3 is all about 2D and 3D video production, but previous volumes have focused on image processing / editing (Vol. 1) and drawing / painting (Vol. 2). All three DVDs are available separately for £27 each or as a 3-disc DVD boxset from the Wacom eStore.

Master your graphics tablet with a Meet The Masters DVD boxset

Each Wacom Meet The Masters DVD contains over 10 hours of tutorial videos and includes iPod / iPhone versions for viewing on the move. A free copy of Meet The Masters Vol. 3 is bundled with every Intuos4 graphics tablet for a limited time. You can find out more by watching the YouTube trailer below: