Minority Report interface comes to life in Kickstarter campaign

The Minority Report user interface changed history and has gone on to become an inspiration for user interface designs ever since (as have many others - check out this post). Here, dizmo want to make that interface a reality for present day and have launched a Kickstarter campaign to get the ball rolling.

Matthias Aebi, Founder and CEO & CTO at dizmo, explains, "While hardware performance continues to grow, today’s software feel inadequate in comparison. The traditional use of icons on a desktop screen was invented in the '70s and '80s, and we want to create something that brings digital content into 2014 in a natural and intuitive way.

"dizmo is an ideal tool for both consumers and developers, providing a multitasking and versatile environment that connects your digital life as part of the Smart Home and Internet of Things. After four years building this technology, we can’t wait to share the concept with the Kickstarter community and get their feedback."

Back the campaign and learn more over on Kickstarter.

