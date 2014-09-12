Stunning motion graphics highlight global unity

Geometric shapes and handmade textures unite in Lovaganza 2015, an animation created to promote the worldwide humanitarian event.

Philippines designer and illustrator Dan Matutina was briefed by director Colin Hesterly and producer Mike Holm to create a distinct visual style that would entice viewers to watch it repeatedly and be inspired by the project.

"Colin wanted patterns, shapes and colours to move harmoniously," recalls Matutina, who designed a series of animation-ready files for Hesterly and animator Jordan Scott.

"I've done animation projects before, but this one had more layers and moving parts," he continues. "I really enjoyed collaborating with the team from The Academy."

This article originally appeared in Computer Arts issue 230.