OFFF 2013: Vasava

Leading Spanish communications studio Vasava took to the stage twice during OFFF Barcelona this year – once presenting the event's new magazine, The Poool, to the audience, and again with Adobe and Behance. No stranger to the Computer Arts crew, Vasava co-founder and creative director Bruno Sells took time out to catch up with us...

Computer Arts: What has you been up to since we last spoke to you?

Bruno Sells: We've been featured as representatives of the design sector on the launch of the Adobe Creative Cloud, and worked on the visuals for the Adobe Max event in LA. Right now we're animating the artwork of illustrator Jordi Labanda for a series of videos for Louis Vuitton, and we're doing the cover illustration for the first issue of Variety, a weekly glossy magazine on the US's cinema industry.

Vasava's visuals for the Adobe Max Live event in LA

We've also developed an art project for an exhibition in the Contemporary Arts Centre of Cincinnati and are still doing lot stuff for Nike – recently we developed graphics for Kobe Bryant and some NFL teams. And regarding OFFF, check out The Poool – it's being given away to all the attendees. We've designed the packaging, cover, some content and a custom font for it.

CA: What's been your favourite project of the year so far?

BS: It's hard to tell, so many things happened. One special project was the beanbag and pillow collection we designed for Barcelona-based brand Woouf! There are three items for the kids' collection and we had full freedom to do whatever we wanted, so we had so much fun with this. It's been very interesting, as well, having the chance to work for the new collection of Lil Wayne's fashion brand Trukfit, which is hitting the stores this summer.

Vasava for Trukfit

CA: How's the Barcelona design scene looking a the moment?

BS: Well, the economics aren't good these days in the whole country, but we have a massive amount of creative studios and individuals doing awesome stuff for clients worldwide, so it keeps going.

CA: Why are events like OFFF important? to the industry?

BS: They contribute to keeping the scene alive and excited, and they're a great chance to get together and meet people interested in the same stuff as yourself. Also, you get to see the work explained by its makers – it's a great way to learn and get inspired.

CA: Why does design matter?

BS: Because it gives sense to the randomness surrounding us.

CA: Tell us something we don't know...

BS: The sum of all the ages of Vasava's staff is over 500 years.

Vasava designed the artwork for electronic music artist bRUNA's 'Thence' album

Vasava for Woouf, Sweet Dreams pillow

Vasava for Woouf, Daisy cushion

One of a series of posters designed for the WeMadeThis exhibition in Spain

Nike Stadium