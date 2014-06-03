Paper art book is a cut above the rest

Dive into the world of paper art with this beautiful new book celebrating the style

You've seen a number of beautiful examples of paper art and whilst these are always lovely to look at, have you ever really thought about the inspirations and process behind the works? Paper Cut is a brand new book that dives into the world of 25 leading paper artists and we have a feeling you're going to love it.

"Many books have explored the subject of papercraft illustration, but few have really delved into the working lives of the artists involved," explains creator Owen Gildersleeve. "As an illustrator who often works with paper, I am aware of how much thought and preparation goes into creating these works, with the final image showing only a small fraction of the story. What makes these artists tick?

"By looking at a handpicked selection of 25 of the world’s leading papercraft artists, I have set out to answer these questions. Some of these artists are good friends whom I have met through my work over the years, and others I will be meeting for the first time for the purposes of this book; all are artists I greatly respect and admire."

