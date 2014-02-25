Topics

The Pattern Library is now open for you to use for free

The Pattern Library is an on-going project that compiles patterns created and shared by talented designers.

There's a huge array of patterns on offer

With libraries on the decline, we can be thankful that there's a special few keeping the dream alive in the design industry. However, instead of books, Tim Holman and Claudio Guglieri have come together to bring you the Pattern Library and it's entirely free to use.

Designers from all around the world have contributed to the vault, creating inspiring and beautiful patterns that are entirely free for you to use on your own work. There's geometric offerings, cartoon-like outputs and even a few cheeky creations.

What's more, the project is still open, which means that you can contribute a pattern of your very own to show your thanks! So, get browsing and start penning your own pattern.

Visit the Pattern Library to browse the offerings!

