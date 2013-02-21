Peter Sluszka's new video for Bat For Lashes

Peter Sluszka has put together an otherworldly promo for new Bat For Lashes single Lilies. The director and stop-motion specialist brings together life-sized puppets, a flock of 2D spirits, a series miniature landscapes and morphing polygons to create a hallucinatory world.

Bat For Lashes – the stage name of British singer-songwriter Natasha Khan – performs among a trio of monsters, wax and paper oceans and thunder and lightening, her enigmatic lyrics the catalyst for the for the many of the specters unfolding around her.

Sluszka has previously created music videos for Bjork, Devendra Banhart and Regina Spektor, and has worked with clients such as Land Rover, Citron and PNC. Lilies is the fourth single from Bat For Lashes critically acclaimed album The Haunted Man.

