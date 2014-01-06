Photography series captures colour like never before

Foam Magazine is fabulous fashion magazine that features work from designers across the world. Often commissioning world-renowned photographers to shoot their latest styles, this is a series that showcases colour in fashion like never before.
'Pop Rocks' was created by fashion editorial photographers JUDO - aka Julia Galdo and Cody Cloud - with bright and beautiful sets built by Los Angeles based visual artist Erin D. Garcia. The series is a celebration of colour, with the photos bursting through the page.
The team have worked with a number of impressive clients and it's easy to see why - these photos are striking, simple and quite breath-taking. We'll be staring at these for hours.
See more inspiring work over on the FOAM magazine website.
Liked this? Read these!
- Download free textures: high resolution and ready to use now
- The best photo apps for iPhone, iPad and Android
- Download these free iPhone apps for designers
Have you come across an inspiring photography series? Let us know in the comments box below!