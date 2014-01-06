Photography series captures colour like never before

The colour in these photos will burst through the pages

Foam Magazine is fabulous fashion magazine that features work from designers across the world. Often commissioning world-renowned photographers to shoot their latest styles, this is a series that showcases colour in fashion like never before.

'Pop Rocks' was created by fashion editorial photographers JUDO - aka Julia Galdo and Cody Cloud - with bright and beautiful sets built by Los Angeles based visual artist Erin D. Garcia. The series is a celebration of colour, with the photos bursting through the page.

The team have worked with a number of impressive clients and it's easy to see why - these photos are striking, simple and quite breath-taking. We'll be staring at these for hours.

See more inspiring work over on the FOAM magazine website.

Have you come across an inspiring photography series?