Print your own tees

Some of the most successful streetwear brands started out in their creator's bedrooms, with the first lines designed and screenprinted from home to save costs.

Andwot began in this way a year ago. Since then, we've progressed from printing a few single-colour designs in small numbers, to working with multicolour prints on much larger quantities - and we've learned a lot along the way.

In this project, we give you a start-to-finish guide to printing your own tees from home, covering the entire process from sourcing materials to promoting your finished garments, sharing our top tips and expert advice to help you set up your new brand. Remember: getting things wrong is the best way to learn, so don't be afraid to experiment until you get it right.

Click here to download the tutorial for free