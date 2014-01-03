Retro inspiration from the founder of the School of Graphic Design

Tom Eckersley's work continues to inspire designers across the world

We're suckers for all things retro here at Creative Bloq and love any designs that channel the inspirations from times gone by. One such designer that provides that inspiration is British graphic designer Tom Eckersley - the man who founded the School of Graphic Design at the London School of Printing.

Sadly, Eckersley passed away in 1997 but his work continues to provide creative inspiration for designers across the world. To celebrate the centenary of the British designer's birth, an exhibition of his poster work is to take place at the London College of Communication this month.

Eckersley was awarded an OBE in 1948 for his service to poster design and became one of the first British members of the Alliance Graphique Internationale. If you love poster design, we wholeheartedly recommend that you get down to the exhibition.

