Seven great iPad apps for designers

Adobe Ideas

£3.99 Adobe

This vector-based drawing app makes it easy to rough out ideas while you’re away from your desk and then share them via iTunes or import them untouched into Photoshop or Illustrator using Adobe Creative Cloud. The app lets you add layers and bring colour to your ideas with a simple user interface that’s easy to master.



Moodboard2

£6.99 aTinyTribe

Moodboard is an easy-to-use digital scrapbook. You can use it to collect photos, colour swatches and other elements, and then easily share them with clients and colleagues. Recommended.



OmniGraffle

£34.99 OmniGroup

This diagram creation app is a solid gold classic on the Mac and works brilliantly on the iPad too. Ideal for website wireframes, charts, infographics and organising your ideas, it’s a great way to present complex concepts in a simple, clear and structured way.

iMockups for iPad

£4.99 Endloop Systems

A quick and easy way to create website and app wireframes on the move, iMockups is ideal for showing off your ideas to clients without worrying too much about specifics. You can manage multiple project wireframes at once, while built-in email and a Presentation mode make them easy to share.



Dropbox

£free Dropbox

An easy way to share documents, photos and videos between different digital devices, colleagues and clients, Dropbox gives you 2GB of cloud-based storage for free, with upgrades available at a reasonable cost. The Pro 50 account, for example, gives you 50GB of storage for just £70 a year.



iFontMaker

£4.99 Eiji Nishidai

This app makes it easy to create your own hand-drawn fonts, which you can save and export in TrueType format on the 2ttf site. The UI offers a variety of pen styles, line thicknesses and more, and once you’ve created your font, you can tweak character spacing, strokes and paths using the app’s flexible editing tools.



Procreate

£2.99 Savage Interactive

Developed specifically for the iPad, Procreate is a professional-level painting and drawing app that enables you to create HD artwork on the go. You can add up to 16 different layers per image, access 100 undo and redos, and even create custom brushes.

