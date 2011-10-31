If you enjoyed Kern Type when we mentioned it the other week, it's time to raise your game. Forget about the gaps between your letters; in Shape Type, a new browser-based typography game from Method of Action, you have to shape the letters themselves.

Featuring ten different typefaces, Shape Type presents you with a slightly out-of-shape letterform and challenges you to make it look nice by manipulating a handful of adjustment points and getting those curves just so. Then it rates your performance by how close your effort is to the actual letter.



Trickier than its predecessor, it's also more fun to play with, we reckon; a nice touch is that by holding Shift you can snap your adjustment point to the axis (very useful in most - but not all - instances), while by holding Alt you can make the anchors and handles disappear and see your letterform more clearly. Plus, like Kern Type, you can play it in multitouch format on an iPad.

And if you're wondering, I scored an okay (for a non-designer) 82%. I'm sure you can do better.