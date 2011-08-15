Supermassive Black Hole

Thing of the day is Adobe's announcement of Muse, a tool that promises to enable designers to create and publish fully-featured web sites without having to muck around with all that nasty code; if you know your way around InDesign then you should be able to create your site with ease. Is it the dawn of a glorious new age? Or is it going to result in a rash of poorly coded sites that ignore the basics of good web design? We're going to be keeping a close eye on it; you can do the same by heading here.