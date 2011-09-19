Tesco Retro

Tasteologie paid a visit to the Goodwood Revival over the weekend and, rather than look at boring old classic cars, made a beeline for the Revival High Street and a replica branch of Tesco's from the 1960s, filled with a cornucopia of retro packaging design.



Sadly the majority of the items on the shelves were just replica packaging that wasn't for sale, but there was at least a whole selection of old-skool confectionery to buy. Anyone for a Marathon? Bag of Treets?

Check out the rest of Tasteologie's photos here. Loving the vintage breakfast cereal.