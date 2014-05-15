These beautifully designed motivational posters will inspire you

These posters will certainly inspire you to create the best work you can

Sometimes you need a little motivation to get you going in the morning. As a creative, it's your job to work creatively and when you're having a bad day, it can be the absolute worst thing to happen. These poster designs are sure to inspire, motivate and stimulate you to create the best work you possibly can.

Curated by the folks at Baron Fig, who created the notepad to rival the Moleskine, the posters take quotes from some of the best thinkers of our time and portray them in a creative and inspiring way. Each designer or agency has put their own spin on a quote of their choice, making for a beautiful series.

Using the same colour palette throughout the series also makes for a brilliant, seamless offering. Baron Fig will be unveiling new poster designs every day for the next six days, so make sure you check back to see what's new!

Keep up with the poster series over on the Baron Fig website.

