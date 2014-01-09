You won't believe that these doodles are real furniture

'Rough Sketch' is a furniture range unlike any other

There's a whole host of inspiration examples of furniture design out there - from the weird to the wonderful, designers often come up with the kind of products that you wouldn't find in your local high street shop. This, however, is something else entirely.

'Rough Sketch' is a furniture range created by art student Daigo Fukawa for his 2013 senior thesis exhibition at Tokyo University of the Arts. Mostly comprising of chairs and benches, the range uses metallic colours throughout each piece.

Whilst the seats themselves don't look particularly comfortable, our minds were blown by the creativity of Fukawa. They might not be suitable for your day-to-day wear and tear but they're certainly lovely to look at!

[via Spoon Tamago]

Liked this? Read these!

Great examples of doodle art

Brilliant Wordpress tutorial selection

Free tattoo fonts for designers

What do you make of this furniture design? Let us know in the comments box below!