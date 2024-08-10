This McDonald’s optical illusion ad is a subliminal masterpiece

News
By
published

The universe is giving me a sign.

McDonald's optical illusion ad
(Image credit: McDonald's)

McDonald's has secured itself as the king of advertising, with a legacy of legendary ad campaigns dating all the way back to its humble beginnings. One such campaign is an ingenious optical illusion ad created in 2020, which makes clever use of the iconic Golden Arches to subliminally tantalise our tastebuds.

As one of the best logos of all time, the iconic McDonald's 'M' is an emblem that speaks a thousand words. Playing on its foodie fame, this McDonald's print ad is a masterclass in subtle and striking design that lets the viewer do the work, enticing them to the promised land of a humble McDonald's drive-thru.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

Related articles