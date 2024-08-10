This McDonald’s optical illusion ad is a subliminal masterpiece

McDonald's has secured itself as the king of advertising, with a legacy of legendary ad campaigns dating all the way back to its humble beginnings. One such campaign is an ingenious optical illusion ad created in 2020, which makes clever use of the iconic Golden Arches to subliminally tantalise our tastebuds.

As one of the best logos of all time, the iconic McDonald's 'M' is an emblem that speaks a thousand words. Playing on its foodie fame, this McDonald's print ad is a masterclass in subtle and striking design that lets the viewer do the work, enticing them to the promised land of a humble McDonald's drive-thru.

(Image credit: McDonald's)

The clever ad features a group of cars piled up on a highway, their red lights beaming in the darkness. While upon first inspection, the reflection of the lights appears normal, a closer look reveals a subtle optical illusion effect, casting spectral Golden Arches on the road behind them. Text in the bottom right corner reads "If you see the signs, you are probably hungry" – a playful subliminal message from the McDonald's Gods.

More recently McDonald's has taken a more unorthodox approach to advertising, like these scented OOH billboards that brought the familiar scent of McD's fries to the streets of the Netherlands. Yet the fast food chain's advertising isn't always to everyone's tastes – take this cringey McDonald's meme marketing for example.