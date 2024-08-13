Apple faces fierce backlash over Patreon pricing policy

News
By
published

Taking money from creators seems like a step too far.

Apple logo and Patreon logo
(Image credit: Apple/Patreon/Future)

Apple's 30% cut of in-app transactions has caused consternation in the tech world for a while, with the likes of Epic Games and Spotify launching high profile legal battles with the company. The latest victim of the 'Apple tax' is Patreon – but this is one example that could have serious repercussions for creatives. 

Patreon has explained to its users that it faces being removed from the Apple app store if it does not switch subscriptions over to the iOS in-app model, which means Apple taking said cut. Creators will therefore face the choice of whether to up their fees to account for the deduction, or swallow the cost themselves.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel John
Daniel John
Senior News Editor

Daniel John is Senior News Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of art, design, branding and lifestyle tech (which often translates to tech made by Apple). He joined in 2020 after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more.

Related articles