Topics

10 exciting typography examples to inspire you

By Graphic design  

These examples of type from Valistika Studio in Spain will inspire colour and creativity in your work.

typography inspiration

Valistika Studio in Spain have created a wide range of types

Finding new ways to create unique and exciting type means that you're always on the hunt for inspiration. There's plenty out there, particularly from independent studios having to create a wide range of type for a wide range of brands and products.

One such studio is Valistika Studio based in Madrid, Spain. Their typography is packed full of colour, innovative shapes and eye-catching aesthetic. From the serious to the playful, it's now wonder they've been tasked with such a range of projects.

"We love typography and lettering," they explain. "Creating typefaces allows us to play around in our projects. This is just a small selection of typography stuff we've created for several clients over the past few months." Take a look at some of our favourite picks below.

typography inspiration

typography inspiration

typography inspiration

typography inspiration

typography inspiration

typography inspiration

typography inspiration

typography inspiration

Liked this? Read these!

See more Graphic design articles

Related articles