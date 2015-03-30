50 business cards celebrate the father of record sleeve design

Alex Steinweiss revolutionised the record sleeve design industry

The art of record sleeve designs has gone from strength-to-strength; from the psychadelic 70s to the out-of-this-world 00s, iconic designers have teamed up with bands throughout the years to bring the music industry some seriously inspiring artwork.

Win clients & work smarter with our FREE ebook: get it now!

Alex Steinweiss was the first designer to produce a record sleeve design and March 24th would have marked his 98th birthday. It's also the 75th anniversary of that first ever record sleeve design, so the team at MOO decided to celebrate by putting 50 of his iconic designs onto their square business cards.

Whilst the collection isn't for sale, the picks are a stark reminder of the man's influence on both the design and music industry. "Alex Steinweiss was a leader in design. He gave us something that once wasn’t there, that we now see as an industry standard. It's our honor to celebrate his beautiful work and the gift he gave the world," said Stephanie Shore, Senior VP Marketing at MOO.

Liked this? Read these!