Get ready for the return of GoT with these stunning illustrations

These illustrations are some of the best Game of Thrones tributes we've ever seen

Returning to our screens on April 12th, it's safe to say that Game of Thrones is one of the most successful TV shows to date. With the latest trailer for season 5 shown in theatres across America, fans of the show have been counting down the days until the iconic characters return to their living rooms.

We've seen plenty of incredible design tributes over the years – from logo designs to business cards to cartoon interpretations to polygon portraits – the show has certainly had an affect on illustrators across the globe. These latest creations come from Russia-based illustrator Ivan Belikov, who has taken inspiration from the seven houses.

"I got the idea of the project about half a year ago," he explains. "So much time has passed since then and the result looks pretty different from what I thought it would be in the beginning. Seems like the delay turned out to be a good thing after all."

Liked this? Read these!