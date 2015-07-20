Has the MS Paint look finally become hip?

Art director Pablo Abad has created a range of MS Paint style illustrations

When it comes to digital drawing, MS Paint isn't usually the go-to tool. The nostalgic software is responsible for many a childhood masterpiece but it's by no means used by professional illustrators when it comes to professional commissions. It has however, had a comeback of sorts thanks to initiatives like Jim'll Paint It.

Now it seems the style is coming more into focus, with Madrid based art director and designer Pablo Abad's creations having a certain MS Paint sway to them. This collection of personal and commercial illustrations are packed full of character and colour, with one of them even making it into this year's OFFF Unmasked Book.

Although this isn't Abad's only style, it's clear he's got a knack for nostalgic tendencies. With pop art aspects and incredible attention to detail, you'll either love or hate these illustrations. Is the MS Paint look something that should be left in the past or embraced for the future?

