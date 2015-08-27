How to make it as a digital painter

For many, digital painting starts off as a spare-time hobby, but for others, it's a serious career aspiration. As with any creative career, it takes a lot of patience, perseverance and hard work. Working for the likes of Rolling Stone, The New Yorker and Time magazine, Jason Seiler is a successful digital painter with plenty of advice.

Discover these free Photoshop brushes every creative must have

Read more: Corel Painter 2019 review

Curated by Lynda – a leading online learning company that helps anyone learn business, software, technology and creative skills – Seiler talks through his early aspirations and the steps he took to get to where he is today.

As well as showcasing his inspirational work, Selier remembers the teacher that ignited his career as an artist; how his father (artist Larry Seiler) influenced his art; and how he keeps editors at major magazines apprised of his latest work. Take a look and soak up the tips!

Like this? Read these!