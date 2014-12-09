Iconic artists create wonderful hand-drawn book covers

Will you be bidding on a special edition cover design?

Limited editions are always something special. The Collector's Edition by Stuart Tolley is not only a gorgeous celebration of graphic design, he's also gone and curated a whole bunch of inspiring cover designs from the some of the biggest names in music and art.

Contributors include some of the biggest names in world art and music: Paul McCartney, Nick Cave, Wayne Coyne, Stanley Donwood, Peter Gabriel, The Designers Republic, Jessica Hische, Alec Soth, Oliver Jeffers and Robert (3D) Del Naja. "It's a global showcase for the new wave of limited edition, large format, lovingly produced graphic design and packaging created for the music, book and magazine industries," explains Tolley.

The exclusive hand drawn Artist Cover Bomb editions of 10 copies are being auctioned between 12 November and 12 December to raise funds for The Alzheimer’s Society. So, if any of the covers take your fancy, be sure to put your money where your mouth is for this great cause.

Jessica Hische

Nick Cave

Oliver Jeffers

Robert (3D) Del Naja

Stanley Donwood

The Designers Republic

Wayne Coyne (The Flaming Lips)

Words: Sammy Maine

Sammy Maine is staff writer at Creative Bloq.

Like this? Read these!

Will you be bidding on any of the Collector's Editions? Let us know in the comments box below!