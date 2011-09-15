Pitch your startup to Jimmy Wales

Get business advice from Jimmy Wales

Wikipedia co-founder Jimmy Wales is going to be Head of Jury on the judging panel at the Tech Entreprenuers contest, a funding event for startups taking place 5-9 December 2011.

The winner will get £50,000 in venture capital to get their startup off the ground, plus feedback from Wales and other top industry folk.

The five-day event is intended to raise London's profile as a tech hub and provide networking opportunities, seminars and business training for attendees.

Entrants will be whittled down to 30 semi-finalists who’ll receive coaching to prepare for the next stage, and 15 finalists will make formal presentations to the judging panel.

Event founder Martin Warner said in a release: "Tech Entrepreneurs Week is designed to fuel London’s emergence as the European centre of innovation and tech entrepreneurship. In addition to having the opportunity to secure backing from some of the world’s biggest and most successful backers of tech startups, those companies attending the week will benefit from an unrivalled networking opportunity."