Wooden cut-outs provide playful statues

We love the playful feel of these wooden cut-outs

Anything that brightens up a dull space is a winner here at Creative Bloq. Whether it's an example of inspiring street art or the latest art installation, we think a splash of colour looks great just about anywhere. So, it's no surprise that we instantly fell in love with this collection from illustrator Nathaniel Russell.

Creating surreal and often absurd characters and objects, Russell then cuts them out into wooden statues to be placed around various buildings. We love the playful feel of each creation - channelling the child-like creative spark we're all capable of.

Russell is a man of many talents - producing an array of designs including drawings, paintings, prints, records, posters and of course, plenty of illustration. He's a firm favourite here!

[via It's Nice That]

Like this? Read these!

Free tattoo fonts for designers

Create a perfect mood board with these pro tips

The ultimate guide to logo design

Have you seen an inspiring project? Let us know in the comments box below!