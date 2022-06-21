The best Dell Inspiron 15 prices in June 2022

Getting one of the best Dell Inspiron 15 prices should be on your list of things to do if you're looking for a big-screened laptop, with Windows 11, and all for a great budget price. That's what this page is all about – bringing in all the lowest Dell Inspiron 15 prices, specifically for the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 range. The 3000 series offers a 15.6-inch display, Microsoft's latest Windows 11 operating system, and a stunning price under $300!

What can you expect? Well, you'll get 4GB RAM and 128GB of SSD storage, an Intel UHD graphics chip, a fairly basic i3 Intel core – that's for the entry level configuration. However, if you want a little more, you can zap the RAM up to 12G, get the Iris Xe graphics card, and pump up the storage to 512GB. However, the Dell Inspiron 15 prices that we're most interested in come with the entry level config, and we think that's the best deal on this solid, entry level laptop.

Of course, if you're actually after a laptop with more brute force, check out our most powerful laptops. If you're looking for something a little smaller, but still more powerful, check out the best Dell XPS 13 (9310) deals.

The lowest Dell Inspiron 15 prices

(Image credit: Dell)

So, you're interested in getting the Dell Inspiron 15, but what's a fair price on the laptop, and what's an absolute bargain? Well, first off, we rate the Dell Inspiron 15 as a really fairly priced laptop for what it is at retail price. That's $279.99 for the entry configuration of the laptop. But can you get it cheaper? Well, the lowest that we've ever seen the entry level Dell Inspiron 15 3000 (3511) was $259.99, knocking off $20 off the price.

Of course, the higher specification you get, the more the initial cost is – but also the chance for bigger discounts, and lower Dell Inspiron 15 prices. Whatever configuration you go for, even a few dollars off the Dell Inspiron 15 is worth looking into, as it's such great value for money to start with! It's a win win scenario.

Related articles: