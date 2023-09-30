These Dell laptop deals are astronomical

There's not long to go until Black Friday 2023, and Amazon's Big Deal Days event is just around the corner – but Dell has some fantastic deals live right now for those of us who don't like waiting around in anticipation for retail events and are eager to start saving big on some of the best laptops for graphic design.

You can currently save mass amounts on selected Dell laptops when purchasing directly from the website, including this showstopper deal with $1,716.80 off the Dell Latitude 9440 2-in-1 laptop, bringing the price down to just $2,579.00 from the original $4,295.80. If this is still a little out of your price range, take a look at our guide to the best budget gaming laptops instead for some more affordable options.

We've rounded up the best Dell laptop deals below, but these amazing prices won't last forever, so you might want to be fast. Dell is also offering a Price Match Guarantee, so you won't get a better deal anywhere else, and there are extra savings to be had with Dell's generous discount codes too, which you'll find below.

The Dell latitude range has the biggest savings, with huge discounts on every configuration and model depending on the specifications you choose. We've selected the best deal from each of Dell's laptop ranges below, but be sure to take a look at Dell's website to find the ideal deal for you.

Alienware m16 Gaming Laptop: Was $3,749.99 now $3,199.99 at Dell

Save: $550 This powerful gaming laptop just got a mega price cut, and comes equipped with the 13th Gen Intel® Core i9-13900HX processor, as well as an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090, 64GB of RAM, 4TB of SSD storage, and a 16-inch FHD+ display (1920 x 1200). This laptop is considered one of the best gaming laptops that money can buy.

G-series G16 Gaming Laptop: Was $1,249.99 now $849.99 at DELL

Save: $400 This G-series gaming laptop from Dell is a little more budget-friendly than most, yet still comes with a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H processor, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and a 16-inch Quad High Definition Plus (QHD+) display.

Inspiron 14 Laptop: Was $699.99 now $449.99 at DELL

Save: $250 This laptop comes with an AMD Ryzen 7 5825U 8-core/16-thread Processor, plus an AMD Radeon Graphics card, 8GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and a 14-inch, FHD+ (1920 x 1200) display.

Dell Latitude 9440 2-in-1 Laptop: Was $4,295.80 now $2,579.00 at DELL

Save: $1,716.80 Possibly the biggest saving we've ever seen on a Dell laptop, this 2-in-1 offering has the 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1365U processor, with an Intel Iris Xe graphics card, 32GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, a 14-inch QHD+ display (2560x1600), plus extras like a fingerprint reader, FHD/IR Camera, and advanced systems management.

FAQS

Are Dell laptops good for gaming? The short answer is yes. Although this does depend on which model you buy, as Dell laptops have different priorities, some being optimised as ideal laptops for photo editing and creative work, whereas others like the Alienware and G-series laptops are tanks for gaming, and some of the best 2-in-1 laptops for creatives might be excellent devices, but aren't necessarily cut out for hours of gaming and high-intensity tasks. You'll want to look out for a laptop that has a powerful GPU, such as a NVIDIA model, as well as internal fans to keep your gaming laptop from overheating, and enough RAM with high speeds to keep you afloat when multitasking or streaming while you game.