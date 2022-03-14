The best new iPhone SE 3 (2022) prices in March

The brand new Apple iPhone SE 2022 (3rd Gen) was announced in the recent Apple event, and it's safe to say it was a highlight for many. The headlines were that the smaller, affordable smartphone will have 5G and amazingly sport the same A15 Bionic chip that you'll find in the flagship iPhone 13. Big news indeed!

But how expensive is 'affordable', and when exactly will you be able to get your hands on the all-new iPhone SE 2022? Well, there are three storage capacity options that will change the asking price. The 64GB is going for $429/£419, the 128GB is being pre-ordered for $479/£469, and the largest 256GB sells for $579/£569. All of the iPhone SE 2022 options can be pre-ordered right now, and will be in the stores on 18 March.

Below are the best options for buying the all new iPhone SE 2022 handset outright, or on contract. And below that, we've put together more information about the iPhone SE (3rd Gen), from how it compares to the 2020 version, to what other features we're excited about.

The best new iPhone SE 3 (2022) deals

(Image credit: Apple)

The new iPhone SE 3 (2022): all you need to know

The new iPhone SE 2022 comes with 5G, but its body is exactly the same as the previous iPhone SE (2020). That means that you get the curved edges and home button instead of the hard edges and face ID of the iPhone 12 onwards. Not a bad thing, if you're still wearing face masks!

iPhone SE 2022: specs Screen size: 4.7 inches

Rear camera: 12MP Wide camera

Weight: 144g

Processor: Apple A15 Bionic chip

Resolution: 750 x 1334

Storage: 64GB/128G/256G

Battery: up to 15 hours video playback

The iPhone SE 2022 (3rd Gen) comes in three colour options: red, white and black (or Product Red, Starlight and Midnight). What's more important is what's inside. The iPhone SE 2022 comes with the same chipset as the flagship iPhone 13 – and there has been some evidence on Geekbench that the performance between the two is incredibly close. That's a massive reason to think about getting the cheaper iPhone SE 3. All and all, the iPhone SE 3is starting to look like one of the best cheap smartphones out there.

