PS5 price plummets for Prime Day 2

PS5 has a huge price drop this Prime Day 2. The sort-after next-gen games console has rarely been reduced before, but this sales event has seen Amazon slash £130 off the price in the UK.

UK gamers can grab a PlayStation 5 with a copy of EA FC 24 for £539.99 £409.99, which is a genuine bargain for a games console everyone will want this Christmas. I'd expect US Amazon to follow suit sharpish, and I'd also imagine stock of this UK bundle will sell fast.

Catch up on why this console is so in demand by reading my PS5 review. If you want the full package, Amazon is also selling the impressive PSVR 2 at £529.99 £513.66, a modest 3% discount.

Super-low PS5 price offer