The best Samsung Galaxy Tab A deals in March 2022

Samsung Galaxy Tab A deals can get you a great price on what's a fantastic value tablet. The Galaxy Tab A doesn't offer Samsung's best specs for a tablet, but it's a great buy for anyone looking for a tablet for general browsing, entertainment and catching up on emails and social media.

The Galaxy Tab A series made its debut back in 2015 and it's seen updates every year since then. In 2021, we saw the release of the more compact and even more affordable Galaxy Tab A7 Lite and the A8 10.5, which offers more RAM and more storage. However, the 2020 Galaxy Tab A7 10.4 is also still a good buy and offers very similar specs to the A8.

Below we'll link to the best Samsung Galaxy Tab A deals on each of these models in your region. Need something more powerful? Then make sure you also see our guide to the best tablets with a stylus pen for drawing and note-taking and the best Microsoft Surface deals.

The best Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 deals

Released in December 2021, Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is the latest installment in its Galaxy Tab A series of super affordable tablets. This 10.5in tablet offers more RAM and more storage than its predecessor the A7, but other than that not a lot has changed at all. While the screen is very slightly larger than the A7, it looks very similar, and, with the exception of the RAM and storage, the internals and camera specs (rear 8MP AF camera and a 5MP front camera) are on a par. The main reason to pay a little more for an A8 is really for the extra year of software updates you'll get having the newer model.

The best Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 deals

The A8's predecessor, the Galaxy Tab A7, was released in October 2020. It's screen is slightly (imperceptibly) smaller at 10.4in, and its internal specs are almost identical to the A8 other than notably lower RAM and storage - although the storage can be bumped up with a MicroSD card. If you don't mind software updates coming to an end sooner, it may well be worth going for the A7 to get a cheaper deal.

The best Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite deals

For an even more affordable, and more compact, option, the 8.7in Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite released in 2021 is a great alternative if you're looking for something travel friendly. It weighs more than 100g less, and it's sturdy enough to pop it into your bag for use on a journey. The processor is not as powerful and the front camera is only 2MP, but again the storage is expandable up to 1TB, and you get the same speakers and the same connectivity options with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi Direct, USB 2.0 3.5mm and Smart Switch.

Which Samsung tablet should I buy? The Galaxy Tab A series is a solid mid-end range of tablets. So if you're looking for a Samsung tablet for everyday browsing, entertainment and for checking emails and other work that doesn't involve heavy creative apps, then the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 or A8 is a great deal. And if you need a very portable option to use on the go, the A7 Lite is well worth considering with its extra durable build and light, compact size. If you need something more powerful, for example, if you want to use a tablet as a fully fledged work device or you want to use heavy design applications, you may want to consider stepping up to Galaxy Tab S.

