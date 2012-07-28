BLOG OF THE WEEK: design milk

The Creative Bloq team love design. Obviously. So, we're always on the look out for and regularly visit other dedicated design websites and tumblr blogs, which are filled with awesome, inspiring content.

So, in case you haven't come across them already, we've decided to share our favourites with you each week. Up next is...

Featuring everything from architecture and interior design to art, fashion and technology, design milk has it all.

The website is updated on a daily basis, with tons of posts on some of the weirdest and most wonderful modern creations out there. Organised with simple page headings and with a minimalist but very visual design, it's very easy to search for your chosen area of interest.

Who's behind it?

This website dedicated to modern design was founded by Jaime Derringer in 2006. She began the site as a personal blog, and it proved so popular among the design community that she now runs design milk as her full-time job.

design milk

What does it cover?

All the weird and wonderful pieces being created in every major area of modern design. Whether you're interested in simple art, fancy furniture or impressive technology, there really is something for any budding or professional designer out there.

Highlights

design milk also has a sister site called dog milk, which features designs for, yes, you guessed it, dogs! The modern, contemporary dog online magazine shares cute and stylish pet products, accessories and furniture. Basically it's design milk for dogs. So if you have a pet pooch, you should really check it out. It's awesome!

Share our blog of the week if you enjoyed it!