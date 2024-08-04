Envato’s vibrant new logo gets a sonic branding twist

It’s a celebration of the creative community.

Envato rebrand
(Image credit: Envato)

Digital asset marketplace Envato has unveiled a re-energised new brand identity complete with a stylish website facelift, new logo and immersive sonic branding. We've seen our fair share of rebrands in recent years, but Envato's leap into contemporary design is a masterclass in delivering a playful refresh that doesn't rely on fleeting design trends.

As a platform centred around creatives, Envato's new identity is rooted in a passion for empowering its users. The clean identity embodies innovation, sparking a fine balance between modern playfulness and timeless design, inviting us into a vibrant new era.

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

