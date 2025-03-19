Hitachi means business with bold new visual identity

News
By published

We’ve reached the ‘True One Hitachi’.

Hitachi rebrand
(Image credit: Hitachi)

Hitachi has unveiled a new visual identity that places digital at its core, representing the brand's future-proof evolution. Celebrating its development in the world of technology under the new brand ethos "True One Hitachi," the new brand design reflects Hitachi's commitment to innovation, bringing all its businesses under one strengthened identity.

As with the best rebrands, Hitachi's new visual identity expertly balances heritage with modern momentum to create a dynamic brand evolution. With a refreshed logo, slick new typography and dynamic graphics, Hitachi's new look is its first visual revamp in 25 years, ushering in an authoritative new era.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Jaguar logo
The best (and worst) rebrands of the year
Rocket rebrand
This fintech brand's slick logo is a soaring success
OpenAI rebrand
OpenAI's bold new rebrand is surprisingly human
New Mazda logo
Mazda's new logo is a masterclass in unfussy design
Korean Air new logo in use
Korean Air rebrands for the first time since the '80s
The new Goldsmiths&#039; Company logo featuring a contemporary illustration of a leopard&#039;s head
The new Goldsmiths' Company logo is a roaring success
Latest in Branding
Jaguar logo
Rebrand vs refresh: Why brands should hold fire on launching a whole new identity
Hitachi rebrand
Hitachi means business with bold new visual identity
Umbro logo
Umbro’s logo design dispute knows no end
PS5
Badass logo alert: PlayStation launches new studio Dark Outlaw Games
Bandai&#039;s new PlayStation logo figure
You can now own the PlayStation logo… sort of
Democratic Party donkey logo
People are mocking the Democrat's new logo, but a rebrand was needed
Latest in News
Jaguar logo
Rebrand vs refresh: Why brands should hold fire on launching a whole new identity
Hitachi rebrand
Hitachi means business with bold new visual identity
A billboard advert at GDC 2025 for Revenge of Savage Planet
Savage GDC 2025 billboard ad is revenge for Google Stadia layoffs
Da Vinci Resolve interface
Get free beginners' guide to Da Vinci Resolve 19 from Blackmagic (our favourite free video editing software)
camera phone deals Best Buy
Huge Samsung, Google Pixel and Motorola deals at Best Buy right now – phones from $299.99
Umbro logo
Umbro’s logo design dispute knows no end