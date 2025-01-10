Rainbow Wool's vibrant identity is pure joy

News
By
published

New initiative, branded by Hey Studio, is the warm hug we need this January.

Rainbow Wool with coloured shapes above it
(Image credit: Rainbow Wool)

One of the most unexpected stories we've seen this year so far is all about a project that helps gay rams. Did you know that around 1 in 12 sheep are gay? Me neither. And those gay rams often meet a sad end, as they can't be used for breeding.

Enter Rainbow Wool, a new German initiative that makes wool from gay rams into fashion products, with the profits supporting projects for the queer community. The branding was designed by Barcelona-agency, Hey Studio, and like many of Hey's vibrant projects, it's pure joy. It's definitely got a retro feeling, and reminds me of some of the best rebrands of the '70s.

Image 1 of 2
Rainbow Wool identity
(Image credit: Rainbow Wool)

Rosie Hilder
Rosie Hilder

Rosie Hilder is Creative Bloq's Deputy Editor. After beginning her career in journalism in Argentina – where she worked as Deputy Editor of Time Out Buenos Aires – she moved back to the UK and joined Future Plc in 2016. Since then, she's worked as Operations Editor on magazines including Computer Arts, 3D World and Paint & Draw and Mac|Life. In 2018, she joined Creative Bloq, where she now assists with the daily management of the site, including growing the site's reach, getting involved in events, such as judging the Brand Impact Awards, and helping make sure our content serves the reader as best it can. 

