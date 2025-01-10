One of the most unexpected stories we've seen this year so far is all about a project that helps gay rams. Did you know that around 1 in 12 sheep are gay? Me neither. And those gay rams often meet a sad end, as they can't be used for breeding.

Enter Rainbow Wool, a new German initiative that makes wool from gay rams into fashion products, with the profits supporting projects for the queer community. The branding was designed by Barcelona-agency, Hey Studio, and like many of Hey's vibrant projects, it's pure joy. It's definitely got a retro feeling, and reminds me of some of the best rebrands of the '70s.

The brightly coloured curved shapes work perfectly for this project – emulating the ram's wool as well as symbolising the LGBTQ+ community. And a series of fun assets and videos bring a light-hearted positivity to the table, rather than focusing on any negatives, as we sometimes see in stories of animal welfare.

The rounded curves of the project and use of soft, wooly textures also help make this a welcoming and inviting identity.

The video (above) invites people to adopt a sheep as well as buy products created from the gay rams' wool.

"The identity of Rainbow Wool is deeply rooted in the symbolism of the flock, representing unity, diversity, and resilience," says Hey on its website. "By centring the concept around a herd of gay sheep, we highlight the strength found in community and the beauty of embracing our differences."

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Rainbow Wool) (Image credit: Rainbow Wool)

This project was created in partnership with Serviceplan, who worked on the product design, web development on more, based on Hey's brand assets.

It's hard not to be charmed by this project, which feels like the sort of wooly, warm hug we all need this January.

Find out more at Rainbow Wool