The city guide website that's curated by designers for designers

On the Grid is a project created by social impact design agency Hyperakt that started out as a designer's guide to New York. It has since expanded to cover over a dozen cities with more on the way.

Each city region is covered by a different creative agency or individual and provides a guide to the best attractions, food, street art and anything that would be of interest to likeminded individuals. Photographs of each point of interest often capture local people going about their business, which conveys a sense of the character of the area.

Most of the cities currently on the site are in the US, but London and Dublin are also present – although we have our own (slightly dated) Designer's Guide to London, of course. The site's curators are actively seeking ambassadors for dozens of cities all over the world. Hit the hamburger icon if you'd like to be the one choosing the creatives to cover your city.

Each city has a page like this with links to the regions within it

Attractions each have their own page with a description, map and pictures

Part of Os Gemeos' Mural on Coney Island

Sideshows on Coney Island

