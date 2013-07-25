Designers create Google Glass you may actually want to wear

The tech world is in a tizzy about Google Glass, the highly innovative but ungainly wearable tech concept from the evergreen search giant. Many are suggesting that it could be the most exciting advance in mobile computing since the smartphone, but most argue that the headset is so ugly that no one will want to be seen wearing it.

That's where the designers at software development startup Sourcebits came in - they have created a concept Google Glass headset which looks far more like a pair of stylish specs and less like part of a sci-fi geek's convention-going apparel.

Find out what designers need to know about Google Glass here

And it is more than just a pretty face, as creative director Benjamin George explains: "Google Glass right now has an uneven weight distribution because all the tech is packed on one side whereas we have split it to both frame handles which logically made sense to reduce the thickness. Dual touch pads are an added benefit to cater to both right and left handed users."

The Sourcebits design is very a la mode and therefore may be rejected by the hipsters within a matter of weeks, but it just demonstrates that with a bit of lateral thinking there are far better-looking possibilities for Google's maligned design. And Google has plenty time to deliberate on the final look for its Glass - despite being tested extensively in the wild, it is unlikely stores will have any for sale this year.

Liked this? Read these!

How to build an app: try these great tutorials

Illustrator tutorials: amazing ideas to try today!

Brilliant Wordpress tutorial selection

Would you wear Google Glasses if they were better designed? Do you have any sketches of redesigns for Google Glass? Tell us in the comments below...