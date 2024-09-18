I tried Adobe's AI text generator: this is what I thought

Generative artificial intelligence is transforming creative work in myriad ways, with AI features creeping into software for everything from image manipulation to 3D modelling and video generation. But text continues to be a challenge.

AI image generators have got a lot better at rendering words, and some can now generate legible text in image on demand at least some of the time, although any text in backgrounds still tends to be garbled. So Adobe's Firefly AI text generator, Text Effects for Adobe Express is pretty impressive. It can output the words you want in the graphical style you ask for ready to be dropped into a design project. But how well does it work? I tested it out as part of our Typography Week.

Text Effects in Adobe Express allows the creation of stylised text using text prompts (Image credit: Future / Joe Foley / AI-generated)

What is Adobe Firefly Text Effects? Text Effects is a tool in Adobe Express that allows users to render words or short phrases in stylised forms via text prompts. For example you could ask it to write the word 'Goo' in green slime or the word 'Gold' in... well, gold. It will generate four options for each text prompt. If you get one that like, you can use it in a design within Adobe Express or download it as png file, ready to edit drag into Photoshop or any other image editing program to add to a poster, flyer or other design.

You write what you want in the text field, and then use a text prompt to add an effect, for example 'Green cactus with pink flowers' (Image credit: Future / Joe Foley / AI-generated)

How does Adobe Firefly Text Effects work? The tool works much like an AI image generator, since that's pretty much what it is. But there are parameters specific to text. You choose the font you want to use, and then you write the text that want to appear in the text field as if you were using the text tool in any design software. Then you describe the effect you want to create in the generate text effects field (or choose one of the sample effects). Hit 'generate' and your words will transform into something approximating the description you added. You can change the tint and style for more colour and effect options, and you can add an outline or shadow and change the opacity and text arrangement. You can also animate the text generated, although the animations very basic and more like transitions than fully blown animations.

Adobe Firefly Text Effects verdict

The range and versatility is limited (for now), but the model even had a fairly convincing stab at creating text to look like a capybara skin wallet (Image credit: Future / Joe Foley / AI-generated)

It's impressive that Adobe's AI can create text effects at all when you consider how badly many AI image generators handle text, let alone apply the requested styles with some amount of accurately. But is the tool actually useful for anything? Sure. Just bear in mind that it isn't an AI font generator. You can't use it to create typefaces that you can then use in other programs. But it does have use cases within the remit of Adobe Express, which is aimed at small businesses and creators who want to create their own social media content, perhaps without having any design skills or training, ot the experience of using professional design software.

If you're looking to generate an eye-catching thumbnail for YouTube or a visual for a social media post, using Adobe Text Effects can be an option for something that looks different. The uses are limited though. The resolution isn't really good enough for using for printed materials, and there's no consistency.

As with AI image generators, even the exact same prompt will generate different results each time, so there's no chance of creating a consistent style across a range of assets unless you design them all at the same time. Given that, good results can take so much work, for most people it could just be better to choose good typeface.

(Image credit: Future / Joe Foley / AI-generated)

I found that it works best when applying the suggested effects rather than by writing text prompts to generate. I found that these could look quite well-executed. But using text prompts was a lot more hit and miss. Text often had the artifacts that we expect in AI-generated visuals. Sometimes random words will appear within the letters themselves, and sometimes the patterns just look a mess.

Text prompting felt frustrating since it seems to respond to only very simple prompts, which doesn't allow for designs to be fine-tuned with any kind of precision. I tried to generate a text with the colour and texture of a hairy bumblee but couldn't get it not to include images of actual bees in the generation.

There is another potential use in ideation. It's a fun tool to use for testing out ideas, which you might want to work up yourself using graphic design software. Typographers might even be able to use it to try out ideas for typefaces (see our article about why typographers don't need to worry about AI.

(Image credit: Future / Joe Foley)

Is Adobe Firefly Text Effects free? Text Effects is free to use in Adobe Express but some options require a premium subscription. With free use, you'll have limited downloads of the texts that you generate.

This article was produced as part of Typography Week, held in association with Monotype.