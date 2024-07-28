The search is on for a new r/graphic_design logo – the results are laughably bad
"Graphic design is my passion".
Ah, the r/graphic_design subreddit – a community haven for like-minded designers to share tips, career advice and now, apparently, the most abysmal logo designs you've ever seen. It all started when a user pointed out how "plain awful" the old subreddit logo was, prompting a response from the original creator: "You want to make a cooler one, feel free". Since then, chaos has ensued.
You'd like to think that a subreddit full of graphic designers could design a logo with ease, and yet the onslaught of hilariously dreadful designs proves otherwise. While some pure souls offered genuinely thoughtful new logo designs, most users made a mockery of the whole ordeal, offering laughably bad designs – and let's be honest, that's what most of us want to see, so here are my favourites.
Is it just me or is the subreddit logo just plain awful from r/graphic_design
All the usual design crime suspects were present and correct, including Papyrus and Comic Sans font, frustratingly uneven spacing, illegible maximalism and hand-drawn Microsoft Paint abominations. Other users ripped off iconic logos and some submitted painfully juvenile designs, slapping on a "made with Canva" watermark for good measure. Some rejected creating a new design altogether, suggesting that the viral "graphic design is my passion" meme should be the honourary subreddit logo.
"Just get AI to do it" chimed in one user, sharing an overtly AI-generated logo design of a hand holding a pen with text reading "GAPHHC DESIGN". Some took the running gag as an opportunity to criticise the current career climate, with one user submitting a design that boldly read "Why can't I find a job?". Naturally, in the wake of the interenet's collective Brat girl summer, numerous low-res green backgrounded logos popped up, inspired by Charli XCX's Brat marketing.
Have a brat summer yall from r/graphic_design
The 'Chaotic Evil' option has not been explored yet... from r/graphic_design
I think that my design accurately represents this sub. from r/graphic_design
Made a few logo concepts, I would love to hear your thoughts! from r/graphic_design
As of now, the old logo is still present (probably for the best), but there are plenty of legitimate designs that could make a good replacement – so long as the subreddit can settle on a serious design. To see the full host of laughable logos, head to r/graphic_design.
If you're after more hilariously bad design, check out Surreal Cereal's billboards that break every design crime under the sun. For more graphic design news, take a look at why graphic designers want you to stop calling them rock stars.
Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.