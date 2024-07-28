The search is on for a new r/graphic_design logo – the results are laughably bad

News
By
published

"Graphic design is my passion".

r/graphic_design logo created by u/JiWang123 via Reddit
(Image credit: u/JiWang123 via Reddit)

Ah, the r/graphic_design subreddit – a community haven for like-minded designers to share tips, career advice and now, apparently, the most abysmal logo designs you've ever seen. It all started when a user pointed out how "plain awful" the old subreddit logo was, prompting a response from the original creator: "You want to make a cooler one, feel free". Since then, chaos has ensued.

You'd like to think that a subreddit full of graphic designers could design a logo with ease, and yet the onslaught of hilariously dreadful designs proves otherwise. While some pure souls offered genuinely thoughtful new logo designs, most users made a mockery of the whole ordeal, offering laughably bad designs – and let's be honest, that's what most of us want to see, so here are my favourites.

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

