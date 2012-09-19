The light bulb reinvented!

LIFX is a WiFi-enabled, energy efficient, multi colour LED bulb that is controlled by your smartphone. So whether you're busy concentrating on an illustration, sketching in photoshop, web designing, or simply relaxing you can choose lighting to match your mood.

Multifunctional

These awesome new lightbulbs also have countless other functions, including dimming, alerts and notification signals and, probably best of all, can be synced to music.

The cool Kickstarter project is the brainchild of Phil Bosua, Andrew Birt, Andy Gelme, John Bosua, Ben Hamey, Dave Evans and Guy King. Launched just a few days ago, the team had a $100,000 goal, which was smashed in just a few days with people already pledging a total of over $300,000 towards the project.

With LIFX, you can choose any colour to match your mood or decor just by specifying details on your smartphone

There are no costly installation fees, you just simply change over lightbulbs and download the free app to control it. LIFX also reduces energy costs and lasts up to 25 years!

In the words of LIFX creator Phil Bousa: "We don't get up to control our TVs, why do it with our lights?"

