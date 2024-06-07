Boston Marathon's new logo didn't need this corporate addition

News
By
published

A design steeped in meaning, but fans are unimpressed.

Boston Marathon logo
(Image credit: Boston Athletic Association)

The Boston Athletic Association has unveiled a new logo for the Boston Marathon, featuring Spike (the marathon's iconic mascot) in a bold new direction. With a historic legacy built on strength and perseverance, the new logo aims to honour Boston Marathon's past and inspire its future, but fans aren't convinced by one key addition. 

There's no right or wrong way to design a logo, but the most important element is creating a unique and memorable identity that resonates with enthusiasts. With the race's lead sponsor Bank of America added to the beloved design, some fans feel the spirit of the race has become lost to corporate control. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

Related articles