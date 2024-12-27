The Hello Kitty Rubik's Cube design has no business being this cute

Our favourite cat that isn't a cat takes brand collabs to another level.

A Hello Kitty Rubik&#039;s Cube
(Image credit: Sanrio / Spin Master)

We've seen some weird brand collabs over the years, but this one is the the cats whiskers. You may have missed it, but Hello Kitty celebrated her 50th birthday in 2024. She didn't want to make a big deal out of it. No fuss. Just a few interactive AR experiences and collaborations with every random brand under the sun, from Casio to McDonald's.

But she wasn't the only person celebrating a semi-centennial milestone in 2024. It turns out that the eternally youthful cat that isn't a cat is the same age as the Rubik's Cube. And the brands have finally settled on the bizarre joint celebration that this piece of trivia called for: a Hello Kitty with a Rubik's Cube for a head.

Image 1 of 2
A Hello Kitty Rubik's Cube
The Hello Kitty Rubik's Cube(Image credit: Sanrio / Spin Master)

