The Hello Kitty Rubik's Cube design has no business being this cute

We've seen some weird brand collabs over the years, but this one is the the cats whiskers. You may have missed it, but Hello Kitty celebrated her 50th birthday in 2024. She didn't want to make a big deal out of it. No fuss. Just a few interactive AR experiences and collaborations with every random brand under the sun, from Casio to McDonald's.

But she wasn't the only person celebrating a semi-centennial milestone in 2024. It turns out that the eternally youthful cat that isn't a cat is the same age as the Rubik's Cube. And the brands have finally settled on the bizarre joint celebration that this piece of trivia called for: a Hello Kitty with a Rubik's Cube for a head.

Image 1 of 2 The Hello Kitty Rubik's Cube (Image credit: Sanrio / Spin Master) (Image credit: Sanrio / Spin Master)

Some may scoff at the creation. The lofty Rubik's Cube is a puzzle that requires concentration, spatial intelligence and mathematical deftness. It has no business looking this cute, but here it is with ears and a red bow.

The limited-edition Hello Kitty edition cube is a functioning Rubik's Cube puzzle with the traditional 3x3 grid, but instead of the usual six colours, you have to try to match up bows and clouds and create Hello Kitty's face. Once complete, you can add the ears and trademark red bow and then pop the cube on its stand to create a Hello Kitty figurine for display.

It beats that Lego Marvel logo and Tesla's levitating Cybertruck as an interesting ornament. It also shows the enduring and wide-ranging appeal of Hello Kitty, and it could help Rubik's Cube reach a whole new market as a kawaii accessory.

The Hello Kitty Rubik's Cube is priced at $19.99 at Barnes & Noble.