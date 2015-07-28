QUIZ: Identify the famous designers from DeepDream images

We recently investigated Google's nightmarish image manipulator DeepDream – that description doesn't do it justice so read our post on DeepDream for full details. But it gave us an idea.

We spent a harrowing afternoon pumping photographs of top artists and designers through the Dreamscope mill over and over again, and we have them right here for your enjoyment. Can you recognise these leading lights of the design world now that they've been thoroughly mutated by the dreams of a neural network?

100% – Timothy Leary. You see horrific lizard dogs everywhere and it's fine.

76-99% – Acid casualty. A bean bag and a Magic Eye poster and you're happy for hours.

51-75% – Deep dreamer. It's all, you know, spirals in hyperspace.

26-50% – Day tripper. Did someone put something in your tea?

0-25% – Oh God make it stop. We're so sorry. Look at these lovely unicorns instead!

Words: Jim McCauley

Jim McCauley is a writer, editor and occasional podcaster, and is available for space parties.