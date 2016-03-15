Sleeve designers revealed for Secret 7" 2016

These musicians will each get a one-of-a-kind record sleeve

Back for a fifth year, Secret 7" have once again invited leading artists and creatives to design bespoke, one-off record sleeves for this year's vinyl exhibition at London's Sonos Studio from 8 April to 1 May. Expect to see experimental design work from some of the country's top talent.

Created for 700 hundred singles (made up of 100 copies of seven tracks by the world's most famous musicians), this year the sleeve artwork has attracted culturally important creatives, including Sir Anish Kapoor, Sir Paul Smith, Jenny Holzer, George Hardie, Gavin Turk, Cheryl Dunn, Thierry Noir, Marina Willer and Tom Dixon amongst others.

This year the featured musicians and tracks are:

John Lennon – Imagine

Etta James – At Last

Max Ritcher – Dream 3

The Jam – Art School

Tame Impala – The Less I Know The Better

Chvrches – Clearest Blue

Jack Garratt – Worry

After the exhibition comes the sale, where collectors, artists and music fans can grab a one-of-a-kind sleeve for £50, with all of the profits raised going to Amnesty International. To make the sale even more exciting, you won't know who designed your sleeve until you've purchased it. Who knows who you could end up with!

2016 also marks the second year Secret 7" have partnered with type foundry Monotype, so keep an eye out for sleeves featuring their distinctive wordmarks.

Along with public recordings and sleepovers, this event looks like an event designers and music fans won't want to miss. Check out their full list of events here.

Hundreds of designers have got involved with this year's exhibition

The designer's identity is kept anonymous

