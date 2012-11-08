The terrifying future of teenage fashion

Topics

Think teenagers wear outrageous clothing now? That's nothing compared to French designers Zim&Zou's vision of the future...

Is this what the fashionable young teen of the future will be wearing?

Zim&Zou is a French studio based in Nancy, consisting of Lucie Thomas and Thibault Zimmermann, that explores different fields including paper sculpture, installation, graphic design, illustration. Rather than composing images on a computer, they prefer creating real objects with paper and taking photos out of them.

What you see here is the pair's contribution to an exhibition at the FRAC Nord-Pas de Calais, and in association with the University of Fashion. The design is based on the theme of what a teenager would wear in the future.

Intriguing - but do they have it in our size?

There are two ways to approach an idea like this: sane and practical, or totally wild and impractical.

We have to say that faced with Zim&Zou's amazing creations here, we much prefer the latter…

Words: Julia Sagar. This showcase was originally published in Computer Arts issue 206.

