Tweet your Christmas wishes for charity!

With Xmas less than three weeks away, VFX company The Mill wanted a special way to wish the people of London a Merry Christmas as well as raise money for the national charity for homeless people, Crisis.

So, the team enlisted the help of INT Works - part of It's Nice That - to create a festive window display. The result? An awesome Christmas Wish Machine! The installation is a snowstorm, only using paper flakes instead of snow.

Director of INT Works and It's Nice That Alec Bec comments, "The surrounding area will be so full of Christmas decorations that we wanted to create something in-keeping with the look and feel of the season, but also make someone stop and look twice. The fact that people can also get involved in the window just by tweeting was also exciting."

Tweet your Xmas wish to @themillwishes and raise money for the homeless

The machine encourages people to tweet in Christmas wishes to @themillwishes, with each wish then written out and added as a flake to the snowstorm. And for every tweet received, The Mill will donate 10p to crisis.

The Mill's social media manager Bethan Barker comments, "I think it’s extremely exciting to see something virtual like a tweet, turn in to something physical like the ever increasing snow storm and the charitable donation.”

So what are you waiting for? Get tweeting your Xmas wishes now! You can check out the wishes so far here and get sharing the festive flakey love. You can read more about the Christmas Wish project, as well an interview It's Nice That's director Alec Bec, on The Mill's blog.

