20 Christmas gift ideas for digital artists

What do you buy a digital artist for Christmas? They doubtless already have all the software and hardware they need, so unless you're planning to spend a fortune on a Wacom Cintiq 27QHD or perhaps an iPad Pro and Apple Pencil, you can forget about buying them something for their job.

So instead we've put together an assortment of quirky, stylish and god-damn adorable gifts for the discerning digital artist, which you can order today and get delivered in plenty of time for Christmas. There's something for every budget and for all tastes, so we can guarantee you'll find the ideal Christmas present here. So what are you waiting for? Get shopping!

01. Blooming skull print

Give any studio a bucolically macabre touch with this fantastic floral skull print. Printed on 100% cotton canvas and gallery wrapped around a 38mm wooden frame, this wonderfully detailed 40x55cm print by Bitten London will liven up a boring old wall with its eye sockets that follow you round the room. Need something a bit larger? Bigger sizes are available, up to 100x135cm.

02. Handmade leather-bound sketchbook

If you've got the pencils then you'll need something to draw on, and you can sketch in style with this sumptuous leather-bound sketchbook. Made by KT Design Studio, this hardcover journal is handmade and hand-embossed, measures 10" by 3" and comes complete with 300 pages of white drawing paper.

03. LEGO Architecture – Eiffel Tower

It wouldn't be a roundup of Christmas gifts without a bit of LEGO, and there's an insane variety of stuff to choose from this year. We've plumped for this fab little Eiffel Tower; other famous buildings in the LEGO Architecture range include the Seattle Space Needle, the Lincoln Memorial and a wonderfully detailed Trevi Fountain.

04. Jam and chocolate spread gift set

It looks like a box of paints, but inside these metal tubes you'll instead find a selection of gourmet fruit jams, fruit jams with port, or chocolate spread. Crammed with southern European flavours, these delightful concoctions are perfect for spreading on toast, crumpets, scones and consenting adults.

05. Tatooine travel print

It's hard to get away from Star Wars this Christmas, but if you're going to give a Star Wars related gift then at least make sure it's one with a bit of style. This 61x81cm poster pays homage to retro travel posters and neatly captures the desert world of Tatooine, complete with its twin suns, and to make it extra special you can have it framed as well.

06. Retro Trimphone

The perfect gift for anyone still clinging on to their land line, this is a replica of the 1970s design classic that graced all the hippest houses in the days before punk rock existed. Available in a range of suitably retro colours – opt for the mustardy Old Gold for ultimate 70s styling – it's ready to plug into your phone socket, and the old-fashioned rotary dial has been upgraded with push buttons.

07. 1/12 scale posable figure

Every digital artist needs a posable model to get human figures just right, and this one, made by Sarah Beare in Norwich, is a bit special. It's a 1/12 scale female model that stands six inches tall, made from 33 pieces that were sculpted by hand, cast in resin and then trimmed, drilled, smoothed and fitted together by hand before being finished with beeswax. It's not cheap, but it's a beautiful and practical gift that's a work of art in itself.

08. The Batman print

Before Ben Affleck, Christian Bale, George Clooney, Val Kilmer, Michael Keaton and even Adam West, Lewis Wilson was Batman in a low-budget 15-chapter adventure made in 1943, at the height of the Second World War. Featuring Batman and Robin battling against an evil Japanese scientist, it's breathless, over-the-top stuff that later inspired the 1960s Batman TV series, and this theatrical release poster gloriously sums up its silliness.

09. Periodic table of game controllers poster

How many of these game controllers can you identify? This poster showcases controller design from the very first games console, 1972's Magnavox Odyssey, up to the Nintendo DS in 2008, with some weird and wonderful designs along the way. It's interesting to see functional rectangles gradually give way to more ergonomic shapes; we reckon it all peaked with the N64 trident in 1995.

10. iPad folio case

Make an iPad Air/Air 2 stand out with this folio case designed by Fimbis. Handmade from durable (and animal cruelty-free) vegan leather, it'll protect an iPad with its hard inner casing, and it features three card pockets as well as an extra large pocket for holding paper, as well as a built-in stand.

Next page: 10 more great gifts for digital artists