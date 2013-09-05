Fine art gets dragged outside its comfort zone

Designer Chad Wys takes artworks out of their traditional settings

There's an array of design disciplines out there and whilst some creatives decide to pursue and showcase just one, artist Chad Wys decides to experiement with almost any. "My artwork is at its core, an experimentation in composition, colour, and form," he explains.

"Through a variety of mixed media I have chosen a colour palette that is at times complementary and at other times purposfully contradictory, or seemingly destructive." Openingly playing with the allure of foreign and aggressive new colours and forms, Wys takes each artwork away from their usual familiar and traditional settings.

Wys concludes, "Barriers and obstacles are thereby erected between the viewer and the object through which one must negotiate an understanding of what is both present and hidden." The results are a feast for the eyes and an intriguing experience.

See more inspiring work over on Chad's website.

