Topics

Fine art gets dragged outside its comfort zone

By Illustration  

Chad Wys uses digital manipulation to cast classically style paintings and sculptures in a whole new light.

all is not itself

Designer Chad Wys takes artworks out of their traditional settings

There's an array of design disciplines out there and whilst some creatives decide to pursue and showcase just one, artist Chad Wys decides to experiement with almost any. "My artwork is at its core, an experimentation in composition, colour, and form," he explains.

"Through a variety of mixed media I have chosen a colour palette that is at times complementary and at other times purposfully contradictory, or seemingly destructive." Openingly playing with the allure of foreign and aggressive new colours and forms, Wys takes each artwork away from their usual familiar and traditional settings.

Wys concludes, "Barriers and obstacles are thereby erected between the viewer and the object through which one must negotiate an understanding of what is both present and hidden." The results are a feast for the eyes and an intriguing experience.

all that is not itself

all that is not itself

all that is not itself

all that is not itself

all that is not itself

all that is not itself

all that is not itself

all that is not itself

all that is not itself

See more inspiring work over on Chad's website.

Like this? Read these!

Have you seen an inspiring collision of art and graphic design? Let us know in the comments box below!

See more Illustration articles

Related articles