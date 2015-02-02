How many iconic vehicles can you identify in this illustration series?

French artist Nicolas Bannister was kicking his heels one Sunday afternoon, in late August 2013. "I was bored and I decided to do what I usually do when I'm bored – make a fake movie poster."

The result was the first in what became a massive series of iconic vehicle images. It covers all of Nicolas's favourite things: cinema, graphic design, and movie cars.

As soon as he posted the first few online, requests followed. "People asked me to do their favourite cars. Everybody's got a favourite movie or TV car. Even your mother. It's something everyone can relate to," says the artist.

Here's 10 of Nicolas's iconic cars – how many vehicles can you identify? Leave your guesses in the comments section below...

10. Need a Push?

09. Next Time

08. You're Living in a Sewer, Frank

07. Who Called?

06. Wilmaah!!

