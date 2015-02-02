Topics

How many iconic vehicles can you identify in this illustration series?

These cars range from the famous to the downright obscure.

French artist Nicolas Bannister was kicking his heels one Sunday afternoon, in late August 2013. "I was bored and I decided to do what I usually do when I'm bored – make a fake movie poster."

The result was the first in what became a massive series of iconic vehicle images. It covers all of Nicolas's favourite things: cinema, graphic design, and movie cars.

As soon as he posted the first few online, requests followed. "People asked me to do their favourite cars. Everybody's got a favourite movie or TV car. Even your mother. It's something everyone can relate to," says the artist.

Here's 10 of Nicolas's iconic cars – how many vehicles can you identify? Leave your guesses in the comments section below...

10. Need a Push?

09. Next Time

08. You're Living in a Sewer, Frank

07. Who Called?

06. Wilmaah!!

Next page: five more iconic cars...

