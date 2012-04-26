Each issue is dedicated to a specific topic and first up is How to Draw and Paint Manga. In easy-to-follow classes, the app uses interactive content to show readers how to use Photoshop to create digital artwork in the popular style. The digital magazine features a gallery of well-known manga artists and animated lessons on how to get to grips with the basics of the genre.

How to Draw and Paint Manga covers basic techniques to help master the genre

Each issue also includes an interactive guide to Photoshop and its digital art functions; plus a range of expert-crafted interactive lessons teaching readers how to draw and paint everything from manga action poses and portraits to futuristic vehicles and robots.

The first in the How to Draw and Paint series also covers mastering line art and the importance of flat colour in manga

And that's not all. Other topics in the How to Draw & Paint series include Anatomy, Gods & Monsters, Fantasy characters, Cartoons and much more.

The How to Draw and Paint series is available now from the App store and will set you back £4.99 for a 90-day subscription. So, what are you waiting for? Download the app and start mastering one of the world's most popular art forms...

